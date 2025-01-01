$10,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
Location
AZ Auto Sales and Services
5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
613-218-3354
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
119,910KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3G1BE6SM0HS555024
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 119,910 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 162,220 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
2015 Infiniti Q70 Premium 115,272 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Camry SE 148,395 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Email AZ Auto Sales and Services
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services
5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-218-XXXX(click to show)
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing>
AZ Auto Sales and Services
613-218-3354
2017 Chevrolet Cruze