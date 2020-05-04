Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier PREMIER, REAR CAMERA, HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL, AUTO

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 90,121KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4987191
  • Stock #: PR10800A
  • VIN: 1G1BF5SM1H7237449
Exterior Colour
Tungsten Metallic
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES

Compare at $13905 - Myers Cadillac is just $13500!

JUST LANDED- 2017 Cruze Premier sedan, auto, a.c, rear camera, remote start, bluetooth, cruise, heated seats and steering wheel, 17 alloy wheels, NO admin fees CERTIFIED!!

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • Keyless Start
  • Oil life monitoring system
  • Remote Vehicle Starter System
  • Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
  • Glass, solar absorbing
  • Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
  • Seats, heated driver and front passenger
  • Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
  • StabiliTrak, stability control system
  • Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare
  • Windshield, solar absorbing
  • Wipers, front intermittent, variable
  • Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
  • Alternator, 130 amps
  • Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
  • Safety belts, 3-point, rear centre position
  • Console, floor, with armrest
  • Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
  • Antenna, integral rear window
  • Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio
  • Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
  • Steering wheel, heated
  • Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
  • Rear air ducts, floor mounted
  • Engine immobilizer, theft-deterrent system
  • Lighting, interior, trunk/cargo area
  • Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip
  • Headlamps, halogen dual projector with LED signature lighting with automatic on/off and delay
  • Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding with turn signal indicators
  • Mouldings, bright, side window surround
  • Armrest, rear centre, fold-down with 2 cupholders
  • Head restraints, 2-way adjustable, front
  • Lighting, interior, ambient
  • Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
  • Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders
  • Sensor, cabin humidity
  • Trunk release, power, remote
  • Warning tones, driver and front passenger safety belts
  • Axle, 3.14 ratio
  • Battery, 80AH
  • Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
  • Brake, parking, manual, foot apply
  • Brakes, 4-wheel disc, 4-wheel antilock, Duralife
  • Coolant protection, engine
  • Engine control, stop-start system
  • Engine, 1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
  • Steering, power, electric rack-mounted, reduced travel
  • Suspension, front MacPherson strut
  • Suspension, rear, compound crank with Z-link for enhanced rear stability
  • Air bags, 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System
  • Restraint provisions, latch
  • Safety belts, front pretensioner
  • Teen Driver mode
  SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy.

