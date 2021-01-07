Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

99,016 KM

Details

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Auto Hatchback

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Auto Hatchback

Location

Prio Auto Sales

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2

613-455-0255

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

99,016KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6543346
  Stock #: 00842
  VIN: 3G1BE6SM3HS559567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 00842
  • Mileage 99,016 KM

Vehicle Description

- Certified
- Bluetooth
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Heated Seats
- Remote Starter
- Power Driver Seat
- Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
- Rear-View Camera
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- USB/AUX
- Power Windows
- Carfax available
- Extended Warranty

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2

