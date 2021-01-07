Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

70,401 KM

$14,128

+ tax & licensing
$14,128

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT/RS AUTO | SUNROOF | BOSE AUDIO | ALLOYS

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT/RS AUTO | SUNROOF | BOSE AUDIO | ALLOYS

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$14,128

+ taxes & licensing

70,401KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6548508
  Stock #: 210112
  VIN: 1G1BE5SM4H7110083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 70,401 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded RS Turbo with Technology and Convenience package including: REMOTE STARTER, Premium BOSE Audio, rear view camera, heated seats, sunroof, air conditioning, alloy wheels, rear spoiler, cruise control, full power group incl power seat, AM/FM/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth/Wi-Fi, OnStar, automatic headlamps/fog lights, push button start, traction control, electronic compass, trip computer and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned cars and SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, LT, RS

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Onstar
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Bose Sound System
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

