2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Listing ID: 8351703

8351703 Stock #: P-6416A

P-6416A VIN: 3G1BE6SM7HS517631

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Cajun Red Tintcoat

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 76,097 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Glass, solar absorbing Door handles, body-colour Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare Windshield, solar absorbing Wipers, front intermittent, variable Wiper, rear intermittent with washer Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel Headlamps, halogen dual projector with LED signature lighting with automatic on/off and delay Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding Mouldings, bright beltline (Not included when ordering (WBL) Redline Edition.) Interior Cruise Control Cargo Cover Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic Seats, heated driver and front passenger Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night Console, floor, with armrest Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual Rear air ducts, floor mounted Lighting, interior, trunk/cargo area Armrest, rear centre, fold-down with 2 cupholders Head restraints, 2-way adjustable, front Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders Sensor, cabin humidity Warning tones, driver and front passenger safety belts Air conditioning, single-zone electronic includes air filter Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual Key, primary foldable, additional foldable (Deleted when (6K5) LT Convenience Package is ordered.) Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Oil life monitoring system Alternator, 130 amps Axle, 3.14 ratio Battery, 80AH Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance Brake, parking, manual, foot apply Brakes, 4-wheel disc, 4-wheel antilock, Duralife Coolant protection, engine Engine control, stop-start system Engine, 1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm) Steering, power, electric rack-mounted, reduced travel Suspension, front MacPherson strut Suspension, rear, compound crank Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Audio system feature, 6-speaker system Antenna, integral rear window Safety Rear View Camera StabiliTrak, stability control system Safety belts, 3-point, rear centre position Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio Air bags, 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System Restraint provisions, latch Safety belts, front pretensioner Teen Driver mode Additional Features BODY KIT SiriusXM

