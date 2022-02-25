$18,500+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT RS LT, RS, HATCHBACK, SUNROOF, REAR CAMERA, WINTERS AND SUMMERS
Location
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
76,097KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8351703
- Stock #: P-6416A
- VIN: 3G1BE6SM7HS517631
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cajun Red Tintcoat
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P-6416A
- Mileage 76,097 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $19055 - Myers Cadillac is just $18500!
JUST IN - 2017 CHEVROLET CRUZE LT HATCH BACK WITH THE RS PACKAGE- SUNROOF, REAR CAMERA, REMOTE START, POWER HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, WINTERS ON RIMS, ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED, CLEAN CARFAX
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Glass, solar absorbing
Door handles, body-colour
Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Headlamps, halogen dual projector with LED signature lighting with automatic on/off and delay
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding
Mouldings, bright beltline (Not included when ordering (WBL) Redline Edition.)
Cruise Control
Cargo Cover
Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Console, floor, with armrest
Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
Rear air ducts, floor mounted
Lighting, interior, trunk/cargo area
Armrest, rear centre, fold-down with 2 cupholders
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable, front
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders
Sensor, cabin humidity
Warning tones, driver and front passenger safety belts
Air conditioning, single-zone electronic includes air filter
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual
Key, primary foldable, additional foldable (Deleted when (6K5) LT Convenience Package is ordered.)
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe
Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down
Front Wheel Drive
Oil life monitoring system
Alternator, 130 amps
Axle, 3.14 ratio
Battery, 80AH
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Brake, parking, manual, foot apply
Brakes, 4-wheel disc, 4-wheel antilock, Duralife
Coolant protection, engine
Engine control, stop-start system
Engine, 1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
Steering, power, electric rack-mounted, reduced travel
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Suspension, rear, compound crank
Bluetooth
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Antenna, integral rear window
Rear View Camera
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Safety belts, 3-point, rear centre position
Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio
Air bags, 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System
Restraint provisions, latch
Safety belts, front pretensioner
Teen Driver mode
BODY KIT
SiriusXM
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6