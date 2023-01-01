$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
LS AWD | BACKUP CAMERA | A/C | KEYLESS ENTRY
Location
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
61,360KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10147239
- Stock #: 230704
- VIN: 2GNFLEEKXH6182843
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
ONLY 61,000 KMS!! LS ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ BACKUP CAMERA, 17-IN ALLOYS, KEYLESS ENTRY AND AIR CONDITIONING!! Full power group incl. power seat, auto headlights, cruise control and Sirius XM!
