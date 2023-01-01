Menu
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

61,360 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS AWD | BACKUP CAMERA | A/C | KEYLESS ENTRY

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS AWD | BACKUP CAMERA | A/C | KEYLESS ENTRY

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

61,360KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10147239
  • Stock #: 230704
  • VIN: 2GNFLEEKXH6182843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 230704
  • Mileage 61,360 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 61,000 KMS!! LS ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ BACKUP CAMERA, 17-IN ALLOYS, KEYLESS ENTRY AND AIR CONDITIONING!! Full power group incl. power seat, auto headlights, cruise control and Sirius XM!

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

