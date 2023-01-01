2017 Chevrolet Equinox

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 1 , 3 6 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10147239

10147239 Stock #: 230704

230704 VIN: 2GNFLEEKXH6182843

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 230704

Mileage 61,360 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.