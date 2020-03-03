Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 74,587KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4748661
  • Stock #: 20-7030A
  • VIN: 2GNALDEK1H6247888
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
This 2017 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 74,587 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2019 Hyundai Tucson ...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson ...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson ...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-2277

Send A Message