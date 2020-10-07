Menu
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

132,849 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr Premier w/1LZ

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr Premier w/1LZ

Location

Prio Auto Sales

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2

613-455-0255

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

132,849KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5937786
  • VIN: 2GNFLGE30H6193967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,849 KM

Vehicle Description

- Certified
- Navigation
- Collision Alert
- Lane Depart Alert
- Blind Spot Assist
- Leather
- Heated seats
- Sunroof
- Remote Starter
- Rear-View Camera
- BlueTooth
- Power Windows
- Power Lift Gate
- Power Seats
- Alloy Wheels
- Keyless Entry
- CarFax Available
- Extended Warranty Available

Good credit, bad credit, no credit. WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING.
WE MAKE FINANCING EASY. APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255
1919 Bank st, Ottawa, ON
PrioAutoSales.com
Info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Engine: V6 Cylinder Engine 3.6L/217
L/100Km City: 15.0
L/100Km Hwy: 10.4

Mechanical Equipment

Alternator, 120 amps
Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio (Requires 1LM26 model and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)
Battery, maintenance free with rundown protection, 525 CCA
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Chassis, all-wheel drive (1LM26 model only.)
E10 Fuel capable (May be upgraded to (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capable.)
Exhaust, single
GVWR, 5070 lbs (2300 kg) (Requires all-wheel drive vehicles and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)
Suspension, front independent MacPherson strut with stabilizer bar, optimally-tuned shocks and hydraulic-ride bushings in front control arms
Suspension, rear independent multi-link with hydraulic rear trailing arm links and stabilizer bar

Interior Equipment

Air conditioning, automatic climate control
Armrest, rear centre with dual cup holders
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboards
Cargo cover, rear security cover
Cargo net, full-across rear
Compass display included in Driver Information Centre (DIC)
Console, front centre with armrest and concealed storage
Cupholders, 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in centre armrest with 1 bottle holder in each door
Defogger, rear-window electric
Instrumentation includes speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature and tachometer

Exterior Equipment

Bumpers, body-colour with Charcoal lowers and rear bright chrome insert
Door handles, chrome
Fog lamps, front halogen
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Grille, Black with chrome surround (Includes additional bright chrome accents.)
Headlamps, halogen projector style
Liftgate, power programmable rear with fixed glass
Luggage rack side rails, roof-mounted, Charcoal (Charcoal with bright chrome insert.)
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, bright chrome, manual-folding
Mouldings, Charcoal lower rocker

Safety Equipment

Brakes, brake assist
Brakes, Hill Start-Assist (HSA)
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Door locks, rear child security
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
OnStar Basic plan for 5 years includes limited vehicle mobile app features, Monthly Diagnostics Report and Dealer Maintenance Notification (Basic Plan available for 5 years from the date of vehicle delivery and is transferable. Does not include Emergency, Security or Navigation services.)
Rear Vision Camera
Safety belts 3-point, driver and right-front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners
Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions

Entertainment Equipment

Antenna, roof-mounted
Audio system feature, 80-watt 6-speaker system mid-range speakers in each door and tweeters in the A-pillars. (Upgradeable to (UZ8) Pioneer premium 8-speaker sound system.)

Factory Options

ENGINE, 3.6L V6 SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION)

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2

