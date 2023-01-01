2017 Chevrolet Equinox

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 2 , 6 8 3 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9981746

9981746 VIN: 2GNFLFEK1H6129115

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 72,683 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Lumbar Support Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.