Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

72,683 KM

Details Description Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

613-722-0852

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr LT w/1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr LT w/1LT

Location

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

613-722-0852

  1. 1684875814
  2. 1684875820
  3. 1684875824
  4. 1684875830
  5. 1684875834
  6. 1684875839
  7. 1684875843
  8. 1684875848
  9. 1684875852
  10. 1684875857
  11. 1684875863
  12. 1684875868
  13. 1684875872
  14. 1684875877
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
72,683KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9981746
  • VIN: 2GNFLFEK1H6129115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,683 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that offers excellent performance and versatility? Your search ends here! We are thrilled to present to you an exceptional 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD, ready to elevate your driving experience with its impressive features and low mileage of just 72,683 kilometers.


Key Features and Highlights:

✅ All-Wheel Drive Capability: The Equinox LT comes equipped with an advanced AWD system, ensuring enhanced traction and stability in various road conditions. Be confident in your journeys, knowing that this SUV can tackle any adventure that comes your way.

✅ Spacious and Versatile: With its well-designed interior, the Equinox offers ample room for passengers and cargo alike. Whether you're heading out for a road trip or simply running errands, the Equinox provides the versatility you need to accommodate your lifestyle.

✅ Efficient Performance: Powered by an efficient engine, the Equinox strikes a great balance between power and fuel economy. Enjoy a smooth and responsive ride while optimizing your fuel efficiency for long drives and daily commutes.

✅ Modern Technology: Stay connected and entertained with the Equinox's array of modern technology features. Benefit from a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, and more, ensuring a seamless integration of your digital world while on the move.

✅ Enhanced Safety: Chevrolet prioritizes your safety, and the Equinox reflects that commitment. This SUV is equipped with advanced safety features such as airbags, stability control, anti-lock brakes, and a rearview camera to assist you in maneuvering with confidence.

✅ Well-Maintained and Low Mileage: This 2017 Equinox LT AWD has been meticulously cared for, and with only 72,683 kilometers on the odometer, it is in excellent condition. You can rely on its performance and enjoy peace of mind knowing that it has been well-maintained.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this exceptional 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD. Whether you need a reliable family vehicle or a capable SUV for your daily adventures, the Equinox delivers on all fronts.





Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

2017 Chevrolet Equin...
 72,683 KM
$21,999 + tax & lic
2008 Chevrolet HHR F...
 116,488 MI
$4,999 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota RAV4 FWD...
 224,462 KM
$12,888 + tax & lic

Email Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

Call Dealer

613-722-XXXX

(click to show)

613-722-0852

Alternate Numbers
877-517-8197
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory