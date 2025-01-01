Menu
CERTIFIED!! LOADED LTZ CREW CAB 4X4 W/ 6.2L V8!! Leather, sunroof, heated/cooled seats, heated steering, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, pre-collision system, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, 20-inch alloys, wireless charger, premium Bose audio system, dual-zone climate control, hard tri folding tonneau cover, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, tow mirrors, 5-foot 9-inch box bedliner, automatic headlights, keyless entry, running boards, rear bumper box step, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

174,225 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ 4X4 |CREW | 6.2L V8| LEATHER |SUNROOF |CARPLAY

12643572

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ 4X4 |CREW | 6.2L V8| LEATHER |SUNROOF |CARPLAY

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
174,225KM
VIN 3GCUKSEJ8HG154584

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,225 KM

CERTIFIED!! LOADED LTZ CREW CAB 4X4 W/ 6.2L V8!! Leather, sunroof, heated/cooled seats, heated steering, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, pre-collision system, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, 20-inch alloys, wireless charger, premium Bose audio system, dual-zone climate control, hard tri folding tonneau cover, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, tow mirrors, 5-foot 9-inch box bedliner, automatic headlights, keyless entry, running boards, rear bumper box step, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500