2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ 4X4 |CREW | 6.2L V8| LEATHER |SUNROOF |CARPLAY
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 174,225 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED!! LOADED LTZ CREW CAB 4X4 W/ 6.2L V8!! Leather, sunroof, heated/cooled seats, heated steering, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, pre-collision system, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, 20-inch alloys, wireless charger, premium Bose audio system, dual-zone climate control, hard tri folding tonneau cover, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, tow mirrors, 5-foot 9-inch box bedliner, automatic headlights, keyless entry, running boards, rear bumper box step, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
