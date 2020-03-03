Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country HIGHCOUNTRY, CREW, SUNROOF, BROWN LEATHER, 22'S 5.3 V8

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country HIGHCOUNTRY, CREW, SUNROOF, BROWN LEATHER, 22'S 5.3 V8

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Contact Seller

$38,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 60,912KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4812363
  • Stock #: 20-8130A
  • VIN: 3GCUKTEC3HG308125
Exterior Colour
Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
CERTIFIED, ONE OWNER!

Compare at $40168 - Myers Cadillac is just $38998!

JUST LANDED- 2017 Chevrolet Silverado High country Crew cab short box- Sunroof, Nav, 22 wheels, Sadle brown leather interior, heated/cooled seats, power seat, rear sliding window, side steps, remote start, CERTIFIED ! No admin fees, ONE OWNER!

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2013 Chevrolet Malib...
 135,881 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-350 Supe...
 181,353 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 58,945 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-2277

Send A Message