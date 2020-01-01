Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

95,056 KM

$37,989

+ tax & licensing
$37,989

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

HIGH COUNTRY | BOSE AUDIO | NAVIGATION | HEATED/CO

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

HIGH COUNTRY | BOSE AUDIO | NAVIGATION | HEATED/CO

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$37,989

+ taxes & licensing

95,056KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6260196
  • Stock #: 200853
  • VIN: 3GCUKTEC8HG271217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 95,056 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED and what an AWESOME truck !! High Country heated and cooled leather, 20'' Premium Alloys, Bose audio, navigation, front and rear park assist, rear view camera, heated steering, running boards, lane departure/collision alert, dual climate control, full power group incl power seats, tow package, cruise control, AM/FM/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, automatic LED headlamps/fog lights, Bluetooth, memory seat, power folding mirrors, universal garage door opener, OnStar, traction control, trip computer, keyless entry and it even comes with factory remote start! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned Trucks and SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, 4x4, awd, 4wd

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Onstar
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Box liner
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Bose Sound System
Rear Defroster
Rear Sliding Window
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Flood lights
Hill Ascent Control
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

