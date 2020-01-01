2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

+ taxes & licensing
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
LOADED and what an AWESOME truck !! High Country heated and cooled leather, 20'' Premium Alloys, Bose audio, navigation, front and rear park assist, rear view camera, heated steering, running boards, lane departure/collision alert, dual climate control, full power group incl power seats, tow package, cruise control, AM/FM/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, automatic LED headlamps/fog lights, Bluetooth, memory seat, power folding mirrors, universal garage door opener, OnStar, traction control, trip computer, keyless entry and it even comes with factory remote start! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned Trucks and SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, 4x4, awd, 4wd
