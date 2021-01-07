Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

71,221 KM

Details Description Features

$35,856

+ tax & licensing
$35,856

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Z71 | ONLY 71,000 km | REMOTE STARTER | HEATED

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Z71 | ONLY 71,000 km | REMOTE STARTER | HEATED

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$35,856

+ taxes & licensing

71,221KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6509392
  • Stock #: 210056
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC6HG174245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 71,221 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded Crew Cab 5.3L V8 4X4 with rear view camera, remote starter, heated seats, automatic LED headlamps/fog lights, chrome running boards, 18'' bright-machined aluminum wheels, tinted class, tow package, integrated brake controller, electric rear window defogger, AM/FM/XM, OnStar, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, dual climate control, box liner, full power group incl power adjustable seat, 110 V outlet, manual tilt/telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, trip computer and keyless entry with factory remote start. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned Trucks and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, 4x4, awd, 4wd

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Onstar
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Tonneau Cover
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

