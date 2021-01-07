2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

+ taxes & licensing
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Loaded Crew Cab 5.3L V8 4X4 with rear view camera, remote starter, heated seats, automatic LED headlamps/fog lights, chrome running boards, 18'' bright-machined aluminum wheels, tinted class, tow package, integrated brake controller, electric rear window defogger, AM/FM/XM, OnStar, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, dual climate control, box liner, full power group incl power adjustable seat, 110 V outlet, manual tilt/telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, trip computer and keyless entry with factory remote start. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned Trucks and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, 4x4, awd, 4wd
