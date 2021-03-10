Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

102,539 KM

$33,526

+ tax & licensing
$33,526

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RALLY 1 EDITION V8 DOUBLE CAB 8' BOX | MIDNIGHT BL

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RALLY 1 EDITION V8 DOUBLE CAB 8' BOX | MIDNIGHT BL

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$33,526

+ taxes & licensing

102,539KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6730022
  Stock #: 210149
  VIN: 1GCVKNEC4HZ118947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 210149
  • Mileage 102,539 KM

Vehicle Description

Double Cab long box 4X4 Midnight Black w/Black-out kit  5.3L V8 with 20'' Black-painted alloy wheels, black-out bowties, tinted class, black round assist steps, tow package, 6'8'' box length, rear view camera, touch display, box liner, power windows, power door locks, power + heated mirrors, auto headlamps, OnStar, cruise control, trip computer, electronic compass and floor mounted transfer case. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned Trucks and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, 4x4, awd, 4wd, WT, Black out

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Onstar
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Privacy Glass
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

