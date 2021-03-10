2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

+ taxes & licensing
Double Cab long box 4X4 Midnight Black w/Black-out kit 5.3L V8 with 20'' Black-painted alloy wheels, black-out bowties, tinted class, black round assist steps, tow package, 6'8'' box length, rear view camera, touch display, box liner, power windows, power door locks, power + heated mirrors, auto headlamps, OnStar, cruise control, trip computer, electronic compass and floor mounted transfer case. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned Trucks and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, 4x4, awd, 4wd, WT, Black out
