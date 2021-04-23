Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

51,287 KM

Details Description Features

$35,426

+ tax & licensing
$35,426

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

51,000km V8 Crew 4x4 | TOW PACKAGE | REAR CAM | LO

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

51,000km V8 Crew 4x4 | TOW PACKAGE | REAR CAM | LO

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$35,426

+ taxes & licensing

51,287KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7018694
  Stock #: 210402
  VIN: 3GCUKNEC0HG209595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 210402
  • Mileage 51,287 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 51,000 KMS!!! 5.3L Crew Cab 4X4 finished in Red Hot w/rear view camera, tow package, integrated trailer brake controller, 6' 8'' box length, heated exterior mirrors, bright machined alloy wheels, automatic LED headlamps, tinted class, air conditioning, OnStar, chrome round assist steps, floor mounted transfer case, box liner, power group, cruise control, tonneau cover, trip computer and keyless entry. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned Trucks and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, 4x4, awd, 4wd

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Onstar
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Bench Seating
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Anti-Theft
Privacy Glass
Tonneau Cover
Anti-Starter
Bed Liner
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

