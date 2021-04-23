2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$35,426 + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 2 8 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7018694

7018694 Stock #: 210402

210402 VIN: 3GCUKNEC0HG209595

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 210402

Mileage 51,287 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Onstar Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Courtesy Lights Tow Package Map Lights Intermittent Wipers Console Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Tow Hitch Receiver Door Map Pockets Seating Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Reclining Seats Bench Seating Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Running Boards tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer Trip Computer Digital clock Security Anti-Theft Windows Privacy Glass Additional Features Tonneau Cover Anti-Starter Bed Liner Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Center Arm Rest Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

