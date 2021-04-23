2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

+ taxes & licensing
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
ONLY 51,000 KMS!!! 5.3L Crew Cab 4X4 finished in Red Hot w/rear view camera, tow package, integrated trailer brake controller, 6' 8'' box length, heated exterior mirrors, bright machined alloy wheels, automatic LED headlamps, tinted class, air conditioning, OnStar, chrome round assist steps, floor mounted transfer case, box liner, power group, cruise control, tonneau cover, trip computer and keyless entry. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned Trucks and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, 4x4, awd, 4wd
