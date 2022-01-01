2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

+ taxes & licensing
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
LOW KMS!! Absolutely loaded High Country edition finished in Siren Red Tintcoat with great features including 20 alloy wheels, premium Bose audio, heated/ventilated brown leather interior, wireless charging, rear camera with front + rear parking sensors, tow package with trailer brake controller, memory seating system, leather wrapped steering wheel, remote start, full power group including power seat, dual climate control, power adjustable pedals, rear sliding window, OnStar, garage door opener, bed liner and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184
