2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

69,450 KM

Details Description

$48,758

+ tax & licensing
$48,758

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country 4X4 | NEW ARRIVAL | BOSE AUDIO

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country 4X4 | NEW ARRIVAL | BOSE AUDIO

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$48,758

+ taxes & licensing

69,450KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8133373
  • Stock #: 220028
  • VIN: 3GCUKTEC1HG305241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Siren Red Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 220028
  • Mileage 69,450 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!! Absolutely loaded High Country edition finished in Siren Red Tintcoat with great features including 20 alloy wheels, premium Bose audio, heated/ventilated brown leather interior, wireless charging, rear camera with front + rear parking sensors, tow package with trailer brake controller, memory seating system, leather wrapped steering wheel, remote start, full power group including power seat, dual climate control, power adjustable pedals, rear sliding window, OnStar, garage door opener, bed liner and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

