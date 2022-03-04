$30,426+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Z71 OFFROAD | 5.3L V8 | MIDNIGHT EDITION
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$30,426
- Listing ID: 8553707
- Stock #: 220409
- VIN: 1GCVKREC6HZ401177
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 149,421 KM
Vehicle Description
With a sleek black on black appearance this Midnight Edition Silverado LT Z71 offers a great feature set and the Z71 offroad package! Features include 18 alloy wheels, remote start, backup camera, rear parking sensors, tow package with trailer brake controller, 5.3L V8, hill descent control, heated seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual climate control, spray-in bedliner, tonneau cover, garage door opener, cruise control, auto headlights, power adjustable pedals, tinted windows, full power group including power seat and Sirius XM.
