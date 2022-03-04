Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

149,421 KM

$30,426

+ tax & licensing
$30,426

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Z71 OFFROAD | 5.3L V8 | MIDNIGHT EDITION

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Z71 OFFROAD | 5.3L V8 | MIDNIGHT EDITION

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$30,426

+ taxes & licensing

149,421KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8553707
  • Stock #: 220409
  • VIN: 1GCVKREC6HZ401177

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 220409
  • Mileage 149,421 KM

Vehicle Description

With a sleek black on black appearance this Midnight Edition Silverado LT Z71 offers a great feature set and the Z71 offroad package! Features include 18 alloy wheels, remote start, backup camera, rear parking sensors, tow package with trailer brake controller, 5.3L V8, hill descent control, heated seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual climate control, spray-in bedliner, tonneau cover, garage door opener, cruise control, auto headlights, power adjustable pedals, tinted windows, full power group including power seat and Sirius XM.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

