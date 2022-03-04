$34,852+ tax & licensing
$34,852
+ taxes & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT 4x4 | 5.3L V8 | REMOTE START | BACKUP CAM
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$34,852
+ taxes & licensing
124,520KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8596904
- Stock #: 220577
- VIN: 3GCUKREC8HG519209
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Ocean Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 124,520 KM
Vehicle Description
This Silverado 1500 is a great value with all the necessities! Coming with the legendary 5.3L V8 engine, remote start, 18 alloy wheels, backup camera, tow package with trailer brake controller, leather-wrapped steering wheel, full power group including power adjustable seat, tonneau cover, 5'6 box with bedliner, side steps, cruise control, auto headlights, OnStar and Sirius XM!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8