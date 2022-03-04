Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

124,520 KM

Details Description

$34,852

+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

LT 4x4 | 5.3L V8 | REMOTE START | BACKUP CAM

LT 4x4 | 5.3L V8 | REMOTE START | BACKUP CAM

Location

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

124,520KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8596904
  • Stock #: 220577
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC8HG519209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Ocean Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 124,520 KM

Vehicle Description

This Silverado 1500 is a great value with all the necessities! Coming with the legendary 5.3L V8 engine, remote start, 18 alloy wheels, backup camera, tow package with trailer brake controller, leather-wrapped steering wheel, full power group including power adjustable seat, tonneau cover, 5'6 box with bedliner, side steps, cruise control, auto headlights, OnStar and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

