2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

132,521 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

LT

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

132,521KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8820323
  • Stock #: 22-7184A
  • VIN: 1GCVKREC1HZ228832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,521 KM

Disclosures

Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 132,521 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Ez-lift Tailgate, Power Windows, Remote Keyless Entry.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Bluetooth, SiriusXM, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Power Windows, Remote Keyless Entry

