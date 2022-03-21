2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 2 , 5 2 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8820323

8820323 Stock #: 22-7184A

22-7184A VIN: 1GCVKREC1HZ228832

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22-7184A

Mileage 132,521 KM Disclosures Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Features Additional Features Bluetooth, SiriusXM, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Power Windows, Remote Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.