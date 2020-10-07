Menu
2017 Chevrolet Spark

57,346 KM

$11,968

+ tax & licensing
$11,968

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2017 Chevrolet Spark

2017 Chevrolet Spark

2LT AUTO | LEATHER | SUNROOF

2017 Chevrolet Spark

2LT AUTO | LEATHER | SUNROOF

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$11,968

+ taxes & licensing

57,346KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6140043
  Stock #: 200861
  VIN: KL8CF6SA4HC829175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 200861
  • Mileage 57,346 KM

Vehicle Description

ABSOLUTELY SHOWROOM CONDITION !!! Automatic w/leather interior, heated seats, power sunroof, lane keep assist, pre-collision alert system, rear view camera with park assist sensors, advanced key entry, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 15'' alloy wheels, air conditioning, cruise control, power group, OnStar, AM/FM//Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps/fog lights, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of high quality used vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, hatchback

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Onstar
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Backup Sensor
Rear View Camera
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

