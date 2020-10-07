2017 Chevrolet Spark

+ taxes & licensing
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
ABSOLUTELY SHOWROOM CONDITION !!! Automatic w/leather interior, heated seats, power sunroof, lane keep assist, pre-collision alert system, rear view camera with park assist sensors, advanced key entry, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 15'' alloy wheels, air conditioning, cruise control, power group, OnStar, AM/FM//Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps/fog lights, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of high quality used vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, hatchback
