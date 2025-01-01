$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Traverse
LT
2017 Chevrolet Traverse
LT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
133,091KM
VIN 1GNKRGKDXHJ314775
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0359C
- Mileage 133,091 KM
Vehicle Description
Remote Engine Start, Heated Seat, SiriusXM, Cruise Control, Touch Screen, Rear View Camera
Its refined and comfortable interior make the drive the best part of any trip. This 2017 Chevrolet Traverse is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Filled with plenty of amenities and style, the 2017 Traverse is a SUV designed for everyone. The ingenious Smart Slide second-row seating allows easy access to the third row and the sliding armrest with storage compartment is perfect for all of the little extras in life. So whether it's the day-to-day commute or the next weekend getaway, this 2017 Chrevrolet Traverse adapts to you and your lifestyle. This SUV has 133,091 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Traverse's trim level is LT. Our Traverse LT is a step above the base LS model and includes aluminum wheels, front fog lamps, a power heated driver seat, rear park assist, remote vehicle start and a leather wrapped steering wheel plus all of the standard equipment from the lower LS model.You'll also receive a 6.5 inch colour touch screen display, SiriusXM, remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, power windows, stabilitrak and it even comes with a build in rear vision camera to help assist when backing into a tight parking spot.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Engine, 3.6L SIDI V6 (281 hp [210 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 266 lb-ft of torque @ 3400 rpm [359.1 N-m])
Axle, 3.16 ratio
Exhaust, single outlet
Battery, high capacity 660 cold-cranking amps
GVWR, 6411 lbs. (2908 kg) (CR14526 FWD models only.)
Safety
Rear Park Assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (Does not monitor spare)
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Door locks, rear child security
Horn, dual-note
Air bags, front passenger air bag suppression
Air bags, frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger, driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions
OnStar Basic plan for 5 years includes limited vehicle mobile app features, Monthly Diagnostics Report and Dealer Maintenance Notification (Basic Plan available for 5 years from the date of vehicle delivery and is transferable. Does not include Emergen...
Interior
Cup holders 10 with (ABB) 7-passenger (2-2-3 seating configuration) and 12 with (ABC) 8-passenger (2-3-3 seating configuration)
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Defogger, rear-window electric
Cargo storage, tray under rear floor
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Insulation, acoustical package
Steering column, tilt and telescopic with brake/transmission shift interlock
Windows, power with driver Express-Down
Lighting, interior with theater dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Seat, 2-way manual front passenger, included with Premium Cloth
Console, front centre with 2 cup holders, covered storage bin and sliding armrest with storage
Instrumentation, enhanced Driver Information Centre with personalization features, speedometer, tachometer, outside temperature display, low oil, fuel and coolant indicators, odometer, trip odometer and trip computer with digital compass
Visors, driver and front passenger padded with cloth trim, colour-keyed and illuminated vanity mirrors
Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Colour Touch Radio
Seat, 8-way power driver with power recline and lumbar control
Trim, interior, wood grain centre stack and interior trim
Exterior
Roof rail mouldings
Wipers, front intermittent with washers
Fog lamps, front
Door handles, chrome
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Spoiler, rear
Liftgate, rear manual
Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) compact steel spare wheel and tire
Mouldings, body-colour bodyside
Glass, Solar-Ray deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver and front passenger side glass)
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators
Headlamps, dual cavity, halogen
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio system feature, standard speaker system
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
