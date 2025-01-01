Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Check out this pristine 2017 Chevrolet Traverse AWD 4dr LS, available now at 613 Rides! This capable SUV, boasting a clean white exterior and a comfortable light grey interior, is ready for your next adventure. With a robust 3.6L V6 engine and all-wheel drive, youll experience confident handling and smooth rides, whether youre navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend getaway. This Traverse has been well-maintained and has 179,156km on the odometer.</p><p>Inside, youll find a thoughtfully designed cabin with plenty of space for passengers and cargo. The automatic transmission makes for effortless driving, while the versatile SUV/crossover body style offers practicality and comfort. The 2017 Chevrolet Traverse AWD 4dr LS from 613 Rides is a fantastic choice for families, commuters, and anyone seeking a dependable vehicle thats ready to tackle whatever life throws your way.</p><p>Here are five reasons why youll love this 2017 Chevrolet Traverse:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive Confidence:</strong> Conquer any road condition with the assurance of all-wheel drive.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Plenty of room for passengers, groceries, or gear.</li><li><strong>Powerful V6 Engine:</strong> Delivers responsive performance for everyday driving.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Provides smooth and easy shifting for a relaxed driving experience.</li><li><strong>Family-Friendly Design:</strong> The perfect SUV for carrying the family.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

179,156 KM

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
613 Rides

2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

+16135140544

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
179,156KM
VIN 1GNKVFKD5HJ162295

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 179,156 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Bluetooth Connection

