$12,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Traverse
AWD 4dr LS
Location
613 Rides
2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0
+16135140544
Certified
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 179,156 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Check out this pristine 2017 Chevrolet Traverse AWD 4dr LS, available now at 613 Rides! This capable SUV, boasting a clean white exterior and a comfortable light grey interior, is ready for your next adventure. With a robust 3.6L V6 engine and all-wheel drive, you'll experience confident handling and smooth rides, whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend getaway. This Traverse has been well-maintained and has 179,156km on the odometer.
Inside, you'll find a thoughtfully designed cabin with plenty of space for passengers and cargo. The automatic transmission makes for effortless driving, while the versatile SUV/crossover body style offers practicality and comfort. The 2017 Chevrolet Traverse AWD 4dr LS from 613 Rides is a fantastic choice for families, commuters, and anyone seeking a dependable vehicle that's ready to tackle whatever life throws your way.
Here are five reasons why you'll love this 2017 Chevrolet Traverse:
- All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the assurance of all-wheel drive.
- Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers, groceries, or gear.
- Powerful V6 Engine: Delivers responsive performance for everyday driving.
- Automatic Transmission: Provides smooth and easy shifting for a relaxed driving experience.
- Family-Friendly Design: The perfect SUV for carrying the family.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
