Rear View Camera

Touch Screen

Cup holders 10 with (ABB) 7-passenger (2-2-3 seating configuration) and 12 with (ABC) 8-passenger (2-3-3 seating configuration)

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (Does not monitor spare)

Roof rail mouldings

SiriusXM

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Wipers, front intermittent with washers

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats

Door handles, chrome

Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night

Door locks, rear child security

Mirrors, outside power-adjustable, Black, manual-folding

Defogger, rear-window electric

Suspension, Ride and Handling

Wiper, rear intermittent with washer

Cargo storage, tray under rear floor

Headlamp control, automatic on and off

Spoiler, rear

Liftgate, rear manual

Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting

Horn, dual-note

Engine, 3.6L SIDI V6 (281 hp [210 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 266 lb-ft of torque @ 3400 rpm [359.1 N-m])

Axle, 3.16 ratio

Steering, power, constant effort

Exhaust, single outlet

Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) compact steel spare wheel and tire

Glass, Solar-Ray deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver and front passenger side glass)

Insulation, acoustical package

Steering column, tilt and telescopic with brake/transmission shift interlock

Windows, power with driver Express-Down

Lighting, interior with theater dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature

Air bags, front passenger air bag suppression

Battery, high capacity 660 cold-cranking amps

GVWR, 6411 lbs. (2908 kg) (CR14526 FWD models only.)

Mouldings, Argent, body-side

Headlamps, dual cavity, halogen

Audio system feature, standard speaker system

Bluetooth for phone, personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system (Not available with (UE0) OnStar delete.)

Seat, 2-way manual front passenger, included with Premium Cloth

Console, front centre with 2 cup holders, covered storage bin and sliding armrest with storage

Instrumentation, enhanced Driver Information Centre with personalization features, speedometer, tachometer, outside temperature display, low oil, fuel and coolant indicators, odometer, trip odometer and trip computer with digital compass

Visors, driver and front passenger padded with cloth trim, colour-keyed and illuminated vanity mirrors

Trim, interior, painted Silver trim centre stack and interior trim

Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Colour Touch Radio