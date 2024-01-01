Menu
Account
Sign In
2017 Chevrolet Volt Premier has lots to offer in reliability and dependability. It comes equipped with lots of features such as Bluetooth, cruise control, front heated seats, and so much more! Visit or call us today for a test drive.

2017 Chevrolet Volt

47,882 KM

Details Description Features

$20,594

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Chevrolet Volt

5dr Hb Premier

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Volt

5dr Hb Premier

Location

Bank Street Hyundai

2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3

613-706-9812

  1. 11551845
  2. 11551845
  3. 11551845
  4. 11551845
  5. 11551845
  6. 11551845
  7. 11551845
  8. 11551845
  9. 11551845
  10. 11551845
  11. 11551845
  12. 11551845
  13. 11551845
  14. 11551845
  15. 11551845
  16. 11551845
  17. 11551845
  18. 11551845
  19. 11551845
  20. 11551845
  21. 11551845
  22. 11551845
Contact Seller

$20,594

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
47,882KM
VIN 1G1RB6S50HU151981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 38043A
  • Mileage 47,882 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Chevrolet Volt Premier has lots to offer in reliability and dependability. It comes equipped with lots of features such as Bluetooth, cruise control, front heated seats, and so much more! Visit or call us today for a test drive.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Trim

Leather upholstery

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: leather
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Number of doors: 4
Speakers: 8
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/160,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 72 months/160,000km
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/160,000km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Turning radius: 5.5m (18.2')
Engine displacement: 1.5 L
Configurable
Parking sensors: automated
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Speaker type: Bose
Front headroom: 960mm (37.8)
Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink
Internet access capable: OnStar 4G LTE
Power/Regen
Traction Battery Level
Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Turn-by-turn navigation directions: OnStar Turn-by-Turn Navigation
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Front hiproom: 1,364mm (53.7)
Compression ratio: 12.50 to 1
Maintenance warranty: 24 months/48,000km
Hybrid/electric system compone warranty: 96 months/160,000km
Tracker system: OnStar Guidance
Exterior height: 1,433mm (56.4)
Front legroom: 1,069mm (42.1)
Transmission: 1 speed automatic
Front shoulder room: 1,435mm (56.5)
Rear legroom: 881mm (34.7)
Rear hiproom: 1,303mm (51.3)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay
Front tires: 215/50HR17.0
Rear tires: 215/50HR17.0
Rear shoulder room: 1,351mm (53.2)
Fuel economy combined: 2.2Le/100Km
Exterior body width: 1,808mm (71.2)
Curb weight: 1,607kg (3,543lbs)
Horsepower: 101hp @ 5,600RPM
Torque: 103 lb.-ft. @ 4,300RPM
Fuel tank capacity: 33.7L
Hybrid traction battery electric + ICE total range: 591 km
Hybrid traction battery all electric range: 85 km
Hybrid system net power: 149hp @ RPM
Exterior length: 4,582mm (180.4)
Wheelbase: 2,695mm (106.1)
Rear headroom: 909mm (35.8)
Engine horsepower: 101hp @ 5,600RPM
Engine torque: 103 lb.-ft. @ 4,300RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 74.0mm x 86.6mm (2.91 x 3.41)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital
Engine litres: 1.5L
Hybrid electric powertrain type: PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle)
Charge port door: keyfob
Hybrid traction battery number of cells: 192
Fuel economy equivalent measure
Brakes regenerative
Preconditioning
Acoustic pedestrian protection
Fuel economy (Alternate 1) fuel type: electric
Remote engine start: keyfob and smart device (subscription required)
Powertrain number of motors: 2
Hybrid traction battery voltage: 300
Hybrid system net power torque: 294 lb.-ft.
Hybrid traction battery power output (kW): 120
Hybrid traction battery capacity (Ah): 51.8
Hybrid traction battery onboard charger (kW): 3.6
Fuel economy combined (kWh): 19.9 kWh/100Km
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Interior rear cargo volume: 300 L (11 cu.ft.)
Hybrid traction battery type: lithium ion (Li-ion)
Hybrid traction battery gross capacity (kWh): 18
Hybrid traction battery charge time (hrs) @ 120VAC: 13.0
Hybrid traction battery charge time (hrs) @ 240VAC: 4.5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bank Street Hyundai

Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt 5dr Hb Premier for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Chevrolet Volt 5dr Hb Premier 47,882 KM $20,594 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT 124,372 KM $9,094 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Subaru Impreza Touring 2.0 '' AS TRADED '' '' for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Subaru Impreza Touring 2.0 '' AS TRADED '' '' 98,590 KM $7,594 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bank Street Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bank Street Hyundai

Bank Street Hyundai

2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3

Call Dealer

613-706-XXXX

(click to show)

613-706-9812

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,594

+ taxes & licensing

Bank Street Hyundai

613-706-9812

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Volt