Menu
Account
Sign In
7-Passenger W/ rear DVD player, 2nd row stow n go captains chairs, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, three-zone climate control, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power seat & power sliding rear doors, cruise control, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

106,029 KM

Details Description

$24,457

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

7-PASSENGER | REAR DVD | REAR CAM | 17IN ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12438133

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

7-PASSENGER | REAR DVD | REAR CAM | 17IN ALLOYS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 12438133
  2. 12438133
  3. 12438133
  4. 12438133
  5. 12438133
  6. 12438133
  7. 12438133
  8. 12438133
  9. 12438133
  10. 12438133
  11. 12438133
  12. 12438133
  13. 12438133
  14. 12438133
  15. 12438133
  16. 12438133
  17. 12438133
  18. 12438133
  19. 12438133
  20. 12438133
  21. 12438133
  22. 12438133
  23. 12438133
  24. 12438133
  25. 12438133
  26. 12438133
  27. 12438133
  28. 12438133
  29. 12438133
  30. 12438133
  31. 12438133
  32. 12438133
  33. 12438133
  34. 12438133
Contact Seller

$24,457

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
106,029KM
VIN 2C4RC1DG2HR839242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,029 KM

Vehicle Description

7-Passenger W/ rear DVD player, 2nd row stow n go captains chairs, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, three-zone climate control, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power seat & power sliding rear doors, cruise control, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2023 Mazda CX-5 KURO EDITION AWD | HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF | CARPLAY for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Mazda CX-5 KURO EDITION AWD | HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF | CARPLAY 22,756 KM $36,107 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Camry SE | LEATHER | HTD SEATS/STEERING | CARPLAY for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Toyota Camry SE | LEATHER | HTD SEATS/STEERING | CARPLAY 98,610 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited SAHARA 4X4 | 6-SPEED | HTD SEATS | HARD TOP for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited SAHARA 4X4 | 6-SPEED | HTD SEATS | HARD TOP 167,283 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,457

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2017 Chrysler Pacifica