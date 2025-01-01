$24,457+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
7-PASSENGER | REAR DVD | REAR CAM | 17IN ALLOYS
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
7-PASSENGER | REAR DVD | REAR CAM | 17IN ALLOYS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$24,457
+ taxes & licensing
Used
106,029KM
VIN 2C4RC1DG2HR839242
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,029 KM
Vehicle Description
7-Passenger W/ rear DVD player, 2nd row stow n go captains chairs, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, three-zone climate control, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power seat & power sliding rear doors, cruise control, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
2023 Mazda CX-5 KURO EDITION AWD | HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF | CARPLAY 22,756 KM $36,107 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Camry SE | LEATHER | HTD SEATS/STEERING | CARPLAY 98,610 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited SAHARA 4X4 | 6-SPEED | HTD SEATS | HARD TOP 167,283 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Car-On Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
$24,457
+ taxes & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2017 Chrysler Pacifica