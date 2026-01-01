Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L for sale in Ottawa, ON

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

187,655 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L

Watch This Vehicle
13467939

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

  1. 1768345737
  2. 1768345738
  3. 1768345738
  4. 1768345738
  5. 1768345737
  6. 1768345738
  7. 1768345737
  8. 1768345736
  9. 1768345737
  10. 1768345738
  11. 1768345738
  12. 1768345736
  13. 1768345738
  14. 1768345738
  15. 1768345738
  16. 1768345737
  17. 1768345738
  18. 1768345737
  19. 1768345738
  20. 1768345738
  21. 1768345738
  22. 1768345738
  23. 1768345738
  24. 1768345738
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
187,655KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RC1BG8HR572577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 187,655 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GO2 Auto

Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Ford Escape SE 63,007 KM $14,888 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai PALISADE Preferred for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Hyundai PALISADE Preferred 160,884 KM SOLD
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 173,105 KM $28,995 + tax & lic

Email GO2 Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-680-XXXX

(click to show)

613-680-4171

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

2017 Chrysler Pacifica