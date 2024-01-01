$11,900+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT, STO&GO, 7 PASS, POWER GROUP, A/C, 163 KM
Location
Rony's Auto Sales
1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
613-744-7090
Certified
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 163,369 KM
Vehicle Description
RONYSAUTOSALES.COM
LOACTED AT 1367 LABRIE AVE
>>11900 + TAX + LICENSING>>FINANCING AVAILABLE>>
>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>
>>1 YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED>>
AUTOMATIC, V6, 7 PASSANGERS, STO AND GO, AIR CONDITION, BLUETOOTH, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION OR DIRECTIONS
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Interior
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
613-744-7090