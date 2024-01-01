Menu
RONYSAUTOSALES.COM

LOACTED AT 1367 LABRIE AVE 

>>11900 + TAX + LICENSING>>FINANCING AVAILABLE>>

>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>

>>1 YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED>>

AUTOMATIC, V6, 7 PASSANGERS, STO AND GO, AIR CONDITION, BLUETOOTH, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION OR DIRECTIONS

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

163,369 KM

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT, STO&GO, 7 PASS, POWER GROUP, A/C, 163 KM

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT, STO&GO, 7 PASS, POWER GROUP, A/C, 163 KM

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
163,369KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG2HR877623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 163,369 KM

Vehicle Description

RONYSAUTOSALES.COM

LOACTED AT 1367 LABRIE AVE 

>>11900 + TAX + LICENSING>>FINANCING AVAILABLE>>

>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>

>>1 YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED>>

AUTOMATIC, V6, 7 PASSANGERS, STO AND GO, AIR CONDITION, BLUETOOTH, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION OR DIRECTIONS 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
