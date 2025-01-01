$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT | 6-PASS | HTD LEATHER | DVD | STOW N GO | NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 133,248 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED!! 6-Passenger GT w/ leather, heated front seats & premium heated 2nd row stow n go seats, heated steering, rear DVD player, navigation, remote start, 17-inch black alloys, backup camera, three-zone climate control, automatic headlights, keyless entry, power liftgate, full power group incl. power seat & power sliding rear doors, tow hitch, garage door opener, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
