2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

99,431 KM

Details

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

99,431KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8110777
  • Stock #: 01389
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG5HR826200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,431 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Rear Camera
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

