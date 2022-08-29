Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

99,620 KM

Details Features

$24,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

613-722-0852

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

4DR WGN GT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

4DR WGN GT

Location

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

613-722-0852

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

99,620KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9153241
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG5HR826385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 99,620 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

2010 Mazda MAZDA5 4D...
 188,674 KM
$4,888 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 174,156 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Matrix 4...
 0 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

Call Dealer

613-722-XXXX

(click to show)

613-722-0852

Alternate Numbers
877-517-8197
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory