2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
4DR WGN GT
Location
Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.
1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3
613-722-0852
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,495
+ taxes & licensing
99,620KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9153241
- VIN: 2C4RDGEG5HR826385
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 99,620 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
