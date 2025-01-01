Menu
date 2025-01-01

SUPER CLEAN!! Automatic w/ dual-zone air conditioning, keyless entry w/ push start, rear in-floor storage bins, power windows, power locks, power mirrors and cruise control!

2017 Dodge Journey

135,743 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Journey

AUTOMATIC| KEYLESS ENTRY | DUAL A/C | SUPER CLEAN!

2017 Dodge Journey

AUTOMATIC| KEYLESS ENTRY | DUAL A/C | SUPER CLEAN!

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,743KM
VIN 3C4PDCAB9HT528199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Redline Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,743 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER CLEAN!! Automatic w/ dual-zone air conditioning, keyless entry w/ push start, rear in-floor storage bins, power windows, power locks, power mirrors and cruise control!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Dodge Journey