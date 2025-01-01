$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Journey
AUTOMATIC| KEYLESS ENTRY | DUAL A/C | SUPER CLEAN!
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Used
135,743KM
VIN 3C4PDCAB9HT528199
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Redline Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 135,743 KM
Vehicle Description
SUPER CLEAN!! Automatic w/ dual-zone air conditioning, keyless entry w/ push start, rear in-floor storage bins, power windows, power locks, power mirrors and cruise control!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
2017 Dodge Journey