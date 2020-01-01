Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Cruise Control!



Compare at $16377 - Our Price is just $15900!



Practicality is the name of the game when creating a family transporter, and this Dodge Journey has it in spades. This 2017 Dodge Journey is for sale today in Manotick.



There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.



Our Journey's trim level is Canada Value Package. The CVP trim makes this crossover an outstanding value. It comes standard with dual-zone climate control with air conditioning, an electronic vehicle information center, a 4.3-inch touchscreen radio with six-speaker audio, an aux jack, a remote USB port, power windows, power locks, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Cruise Control.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4PDCAB2HT558080.







Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $110.59 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.



If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!



Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Power Options Power Windows

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.