2017 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Package - Power Windows - $111 B/W

2017 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Package - Power Windows - $111 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4404639
  • Stock #: C12068
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB2HT558080
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Cruise Control!

Compare at $16377 - Our Price is just $15900!

Practicality is the name of the game when creating a family transporter, and this Dodge Journey has it in spades. This 2017 Dodge Journey is for sale today in Manotick.

There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Journey's trim level is Canada Value Package. The CVP trim makes this crossover an outstanding value. It comes standard with dual-zone climate control with air conditioning, an electronic vehicle information center, a 4.3-inch touchscreen radio with six-speaker audio, an aux jack, a remote USB port, power windows, power locks, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4PDCAB2HT558080.



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $110.59 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Steering Wheel Audio Control

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-XXXX

888-378-6064

888-413-3817

