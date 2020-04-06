2017 Dodge Journey

Safety Fog Lights

Security System

Power Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Child-Safety Locks

DUAL AIRBAG

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Sunroof

Power Locks

POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Dual Climate Control

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

tilt steering

Courtesy Lights

Map Lights

remote start

Intermittent Wipers

Block Heater

Console

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Cup Holder

Door Map Pockets

Halogen Headlamps Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Split Folding Rear Seats

Leather Interior

3RD ROW SEATING

Power Adjustable Seat

Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels

Roof Rack

Daytime Running Lights

Luggage Rack

Rear Window Wiper

tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Odometer

CD Player

Trip Computer

Satellite Radio

Digital clock Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster

Privacy Glass Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Premium Audio

All Equipped

Backup Sensor

Anti-Starter

Premium and/or Oversized Wheels

Navigation System

Fully loaded

Rear View Camera

Step Bumper

Illuminated Visor Mirror

Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror

Center Arm Rest

Electronic Compass

Inside Hood Release

Rear Air & Heat

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Storage Box

Analog Gauges

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.