2017 Dodge Journey

GT AWD 7 SEAT LEATHER NAV DVD SUNROOF 20,000 KM

2017 Dodge Journey

GT AWD 7 SEAT LEATHER NAV DVD SUNROOF 20,000 KM

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$23,987

+ taxes & licensing

  • 20,335KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4880238
  • Stock #: 200165
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG3HT585587
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

Only 20,000 KM! V6 AWD 7 Passenger w/leather interior, sunroof, navigation, DVD, rear view camera, heated seats steering, ALPINE audio, 19' alloy wheels, tinted glass, tri-zone climate control,full power group incl power seat, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/SD/aux inputs, automatic headlamps/fog lights, Bluetooth, rear park assist, push button start, 115V outlet, block heater, heated mirrors, roof rack, in floor storage, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry. This Journey GT is loaded! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 pre-owned, daily rental, factory warranty, Carfax report included. crossroad, 3rd row, 7 seat, awd, 4wd

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rack
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Privacy Glass
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Anti-Starter
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Step Bumper
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Storage Box
  • Analog Gauges
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Directions Website Inventory

613-746-8500

Send A Message