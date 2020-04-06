2017 Dodge Journey

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Only 20,000 KM! V6 AWD 7 Passenger w/leather interior, sunroof, navigation, DVD, rear view camera, heated seats steering, ALPINE audio, 19' alloy wheels, tinted glass, tri-zone climate control,full power group incl power seat, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/SD/aux inputs, automatic headlamps/fog lights, Bluetooth, rear park assist, push button start, 115V outlet, block heater, heated mirrors, roof rack, in floor storage, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry. This Journey GT is loaded! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 pre-owned, daily rental, factory warranty, Carfax report included. crossroad, 3rd row, 7 seat, awd, 4wd
