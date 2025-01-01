$CALL+ taxes & licensing
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
Used
23,927KM
VIN ZFF80AMA0H0222000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rossa Corsa
- Interior Colour CUOIO - TAN
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 23,927 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Ferrari 488 Spider is the ultimate expression of Italian performance and open-air driving exhilaration, finished in iconic Rosso Corsa over a luxurious Cuoio leather interior. Beneath its sculpted rear deck lies a 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine producing an astonishing 661 horsepower, paired with a lightning-fast 7-speed dual-clutch F1 transmission, launching the Spider from 0 to 60 mph in just three seconds. The retractable hardtop transforms the car from a sleek coupe to an open roadster in 14 seconds, even while driving at low speeds. This particular example is equipped with premium factory options including carbon fiber driver zone with LED shift lights, carbon fiber central bridge, and carbon fiber dashboard inserts. The interior is further enhanced by full electric Daytona-style seats, contrasting stitching, Cavallino-embroidered headrests, and a leather-wrapped lower dashboard in matching Cuoio. The exterior features Scuderia Ferrari shields, front and rear parking sensors, a front suspension lift system for improved clearance, and 20-inch forged painted wheels with yellow brake calipers, perfectly complementing the Rosso Corsa finish. The infotainment system includes a touchscreen display with navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, dual-zone automatic climate control, and premium audio. This 488 Spider also comes with a rear parking camera, keyless entry, engine start button on the steering wheel, magnetic suspension damping, and Ferraris renowned Manettino driving mode selector for fully customizable dynamics. An extraordinary blend of speed, sophistication, and open-air freedom, this Ferrari delivers a visceral driving experience with timeless Italian design.
