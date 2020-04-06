2017 Fiat 124 Spider

1255 Johnston Rd, Ottawa, ON K1V 8Z1
613-731-1970
+ taxes & licensing
This FIAT 124 Spider delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 1.4 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN AUTOMATIC -inc: Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob - Auto, SADDLE, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS W/STITCH, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22S. This FIAT 124 Spider Features the Following Options Wheels: 17 x 7 Lounge Silver Aluminum, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Touring Suspension, Tires: P205/45VR17 3-Season Performance, Streaming Audio, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access. Why Southbank? Buy with Confidence! 150 Point Inspection! + 48 Hour Money Back Guarantee! + 30 Day Exchange Privilege! + Lifetime Engine Warranty! With over 200 used vehicles in stock Southbank Dodge is YOUR best choice for used Vehicles! Stop By Today A short visit to Southbank Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 1255 Johnston Rd, Ottawa, ON K1V 8Z1 can get you a tried-and-true 124 Spider today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1255 Johnston Rd, Ottawa, ON K1V 8Z1