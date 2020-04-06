Menu
2017 Fiat 124 Spider

Lusso

2017 Fiat 124 Spider

Lusso

Southbank Dodge

1255 Johnston Rd, Ottawa, ON K1V 8Z1

613-731-1970

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 21,962KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4839513
  • Stock #: 922686
  • VIN: JC1NFAEKXH0111765
Exterior Colour
Nero Cinema (Jet Black)
Interior Colour
Saddle
Body Style
Convertible
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door

This FIAT 124 Spider delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 1.4 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN AUTOMATIC -inc: Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob - Auto, SADDLE, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS W/STITCH, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22S. This FIAT 124 Spider Features the Following Options Wheels: 17 x 7 Lounge Silver Aluminum, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Touring Suspension, Tires: P205/45VR17 3-Season Performance, Streaming Audio, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Southbank Dodge

Southbank Dodge

1255 Johnston Rd, Ottawa, ON K1V 8Z1

