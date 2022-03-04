2017 Fiat 124 Spider

$35,990 + taxes & licensing 2 2 , 6 5 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8567546

8567546 Stock #: C12550

C12550 VIN: JC1NFAEK8H0117175

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 22,650 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.