2017 Fiat 124 Spider

22,650 KM

Details Description

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

888-378-6064

2017 Fiat 124 Spider

2017 Fiat 124 Spider

- $283 B/W - Low Mileage

2017 Fiat 124 Spider

- $283 B/W - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

22,650KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8567546
  • Stock #: C12550
  • VIN: JC1NFAEK8H0117175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 22,650 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Compare at $37070 - Our Price is just $35990!

Low, sporty, light and very exciting to drive. This Fiat 2107 Spider is the real deal. This 2017 Fiat 124 Spider is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

The iconic 124 has come back in its full glory. The refined lines reminding you of the old and beautiful classic have been transcribed into this modern work of art. Powerful, beautiful and excellent on the road the 2107 Fiat 124 Spider has it all and then some. With intricate details inside and out, the new Fiat 124 Spider is a true work of art while being a very capable roadster. This low mileage convertible has just 22,650 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=JC1NFAEK8H0117175.



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $282.76 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

888-378-6064

888-413-3817
