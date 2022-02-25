$24,000+ tax & licensing
$24,000
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Edge
SE - Bluetooth - SYNC
Location
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
76,677KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8283435
- Stock #: X3000A
- VIN: 2FMPK4G98HBC33974
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,677 KM
Vehicle Description
2 YEARS FREE OIL CHANGES ...LIMITED TIME OFFER for cpo vehicles only .
Compare at $24720 - Our Price is just $24000!
This Ford Edge is a perfectly sized crossover. Bold styling, a smooth ride, and plenty of cargo space are just the beginning. This 2017 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The Ford Edge can make you unstoppable. It has lots of space for people and cargo and it's a genuine pleasure to drive. The craftsmanship and attention to detail inside and out are uncommonly good for a crossover in this price range. Take it for a spin today!This SUV has 76,677 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Edge's trim level is SE. The SE trim makes this Edge an outstanding value. It comes standard with SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a 4.2-inch color screen, a media hub with an aux jack and a USB port, a rear view camera, remote keyless entry, automatic headlamps, push-button start, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise control, air conditioning, power windows, power door locks, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Sync, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4G98HBC33974.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Payments from $339.10 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 4.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Rear View Camera
Sync
SiriusXM
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1