2017 Ford Edge

76,677 KM

Details Description Features

$24,000

+ tax & licensing
$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

2017 Ford Edge

2017 Ford Edge

SE - Bluetooth - SYNC

2017 Ford Edge

SE - Bluetooth - SYNC

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

76,677KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8283435
  Stock #: X3000A
  VIN: 2FMPK4G98HBC33974

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 76,677 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SYNC, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control!

2 YEARS FREE OIL CHANGES ...LIMITED TIME OFFER for cpo vehicles only .

Compare at $24720 - Our Price is just $24000!

This Ford Edge is a perfectly sized crossover. Bold styling, a smooth ride, and plenty of cargo space are just the beginning. This 2017 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The Ford Edge can make you unstoppable. It has lots of space for people and cargo and it's a genuine pleasure to drive. The craftsmanship and attention to detail inside and out are uncommonly good for a crossover in this price range. Take it for a spin today!This SUV has 76,677 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Edge's trim level is SE. The SE trim makes this Edge an outstanding value. It comes standard with SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a 4.2-inch color screen, a media hub with an aux jack and a USB port, a rear view camera, remote keyless entry, automatic headlamps, push-button start, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise control, air conditioning, power windows, power door locks, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Sync, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4G98HBC33974.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Payments from $339.10 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 4.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Rear View Camera
Sync
SiriusXM

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

