2017 Ford Edge

$24,000 + taxes & licensing 7 6 , 6 7 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8283435

8283435 Stock #: X3000A

X3000A VIN: 2FMPK4G98HBC33974

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 76,677 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features Sync SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.