$15,967+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
SE AWD | HTD SEATS | NAV | REAR CAM | CARPLAY/AUTO
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,342 KM
Vehicle Description
All-wheel drive SE w/ Convenience Package incl. premium 8-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, heated seats, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 17-inch alloys, premium power passenger seat, dual-zone climate control, premium 9-speaker audio system, paddle shifters, full power group, auto start/stop, fog lights, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
