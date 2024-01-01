Menu
Account
Sign In
All-wheel drive SE w/ Convenience Package incl. premium 8-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, heated seats, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 17-inch alloys, premium power passenger seat, dual-zone climate control, premium 9-speaker audio system, paddle shifters, full power group, auto start/stop, fog lights, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2017 Ford Escape

116,342 KM

Details Description

$15,967

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Escape

SE AWD | HTD SEATS | NAV | REAR CAM | CARPLAY/AUTO

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

SE AWD | HTD SEATS | NAV | REAR CAM | CARPLAY/AUTO

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 11076635
  2. 11076635
  3. 11076635
  4. 11076635
  5. 11076635
  6. 11076635
  7. 11076635
Contact Seller

$15,967

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
116,342KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9GD9HUA05096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,342 KM

Vehicle Description

All-wheel drive SE w/ Convenience Package incl. premium 8-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, heated seats, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 17-inch alloys, premium power passenger seat, dual-zone climate control, premium 9-speaker audio system, paddle shifters, full power group, auto start/stop, fog lights, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2018 Mazda CX-5 GT TECH AWD | LEATHER | NAV | BLIND SPOT | HUD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Mazda CX-5 GT TECH AWD | LEATHER | NAV | BLIND SPOT | HUD 107,861 KM $23,987 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Subaru Impreza TOURING W/ EYESIGHT | HTD SEATS/STEERING | CARPLAY for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Subaru Impreza TOURING W/ EYESIGHT | HTD SEATS/STEERING | CARPLAY 25,691 KM $25,947 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota Tundra PLATINUM 4x4| SUNROOF | LEATHER | CREW |CERTIFIED! for sale in Ottawa, ON
2012 Toyota Tundra PLATINUM 4x4| SUNROOF | LEATHER | CREW |CERTIFIED! 304,203 KM $21,107 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,967

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape