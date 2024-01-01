Menu
date 2024-01-01

2017 Ford Escape

SE

207,965 KM

VIN 1FMCU9GD3HUA85124

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control

With excellent fuel economy, plenty of engine power and lots of cargo area, the 2017 Escape is designed to have your back no matter what the task. This 2017 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

For 2017, the Escape has under gone a small refresh, updating the exterior with a more angular tailgate, LED tail lights, an aluminum hood and a new fascia that makes it look similar to the other Ford crossovers. Inside, the Escape now comes with an electric E brake, which frees up the centre console for more cargo and arm space.This SUV has 207,965 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Escapes trim level is SE. This Escape SE offers a satisfying blend of features and value. It comes with a SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a USB port, a rearview camera, heated front seats, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and more.

207,965 KM

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

VIN 1FMCU9GD3HUA85124

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 207,965 KM

