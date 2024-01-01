$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
SE AWD | CARPLAY/AUTO | HTD SEATS | REAR CAM
2017 Ford Escape
SE AWD | CARPLAY/AUTO | HTD SEATS | REAR CAM
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,127 KM
Vehicle Description
All-wheel drive SE w/ Equipment Group 201A incl. heated seats, premium 8-inch touchscreen w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, alloys, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat, keyless entry, Bluetooth, cruise control, tow hitch receiver and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500