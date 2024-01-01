Menu
118,127 KM

Details Description

SE AWD | CARPLAY/AUTO | HTD SEATS | REAR CAM

11990202

SE AWD | CARPLAY/AUTO | HTD SEATS | REAR CAM

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
118,127KM
VIN 1FMCU9GD7HUE10390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,127 KM

Vehicle Description

All-wheel drive SE w/ Equipment Group 201A incl. heated seats, premium 8-inch touchscreen w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, alloys, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat, keyless entry, Bluetooth, cruise control, tow hitch receiver and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

