Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford Escape

88,000 KM

Details Features

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12026524

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium 4WD

Location

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

613-695-0800

Contact Seller

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
88,000KM
VIN 1FMCU9J92HUA84941

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 254
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Garage Plus Auto Centre

Used 2018 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited 198,000 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Accent GS 5-Door for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Hyundai Accent GS 5-Door 179,380 KM $6,125 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class B250 for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class B250 159,500 KM $8,450 + tax & lic

Email Garage Plus Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garage Plus Auto Centre

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

Call Dealer

613-695-XXXX

(click to show)

613-695-0800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Garage Plus Auto Centre

613-695-0800

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape