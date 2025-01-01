Menu
All-wheel drive SE w/ heated seats, remote start, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2017 Ford Escape

120,992 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape

SE AWD | HTD SEATS | REMOTE START | REAR CAM

12155046

2017 Ford Escape

SE AWD | HTD SEATS | REMOTE START | REAR CAM

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
120,992KM
VIN 1FMCU9GD3HUE99519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,992 KM

Vehicle Description

All-wheel drive SE w/ heated seats, remote start, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2017 Ford Escape