Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2017 FORD ESCAPE SE FWD WOW LOW MILEAGE ! ONLY 90444 KM ! LIKE NEW – MODERN, VERSATILE & RELIABLE SUV WITH GREAT FUEL ECONOMY AND SMOOTH PERFORMANCE ! COMFORTABLE INTERIOR, ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES, AND AMPLE CARGO SPACE ! PERFECT FAMILY VEHICLE OR DAILY DRIVER – READY FOR YOUR NEXT ADVENTURE ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !</p><p><br /><strong>**ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER**</strong><br /><br data-start=318 data-end=321 />DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! **TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE</p>

2017 Ford Escape

90,444 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE

Watch This Vehicle
12879122

2017 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1755620551372
  2. 1755620551916
  3. 1755620552380
  4. 1755620552887
  5. 1755620553386
  6. 1755620553881
  7. 1755620554371
  8. 1755620554803
  9. 1755620555259
  10. 1755620555745
  11. 1755620556202
  12. 1755620556673
  13. 1755620557096
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
90,444KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0G96HUE10646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BA6006
  • Mileage 90,444 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 FORD ESCAPE SE FWD WOW LOW MILEAGE ! ONLY 90444 KM ! LIKE NEW – MODERN, VERSATILE & RELIABLE SUV WITH GREAT FUEL ECONOMY AND SMOOTH PERFORMANCE ! COMFORTABLE INTERIOR, ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES, AND AMPLE CARGO SPACE ! PERFECT FAMILY VEHICLE OR DAILY DRIVER – READY FOR YOUR NEXT ADVENTURE ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !


**ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER**

DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! **TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa

Used 2013 Honda Pilot 4WD 4dr Touring for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Honda Pilot 4WD 4dr Touring 198,979 KM $13,871 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mazda CX-5 GX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Mazda CX-5 GX 133,379 KM $10,871 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Z71 for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Z71 226,252 KM $18,871 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-822-XXXX

(click to show)

613-822-2725

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

2017 Ford Escape