$19,398+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,398
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2017 Ford Escape
2017 Ford Escape
SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats - $153 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$19,398
+ taxes & licensing
139,296KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8656708
- Stock #: 22-0437A
- VIN: 1FMCU9G91HUA96120
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,296 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $20174 - Our Live Market Price is just $19398!
Canadians love small crossovers. With over 48,000 Ford Escapes sold last year in Canada, you have to have a closer look at this leader in this segment. This 2017 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
For 2017, the Escape has under gone a small refresh, updating the exterior with a more angular tailgate, LED tail lights, an aluminum hood and a new fascia that makes it look similar to the other Ford crossovers. Inside, the Escape now comes with an electric E brake, which frees up the centre console for more cargo and arm space.This SUV has 139,296 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Escape's trim level is SE. This Escape SE offers a satisfying blend of features and value. It comes with a SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a USB port, a rearview camera, heated front seats, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9G91HUA96120.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $152.40 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Rear View Camera
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8