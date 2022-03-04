$19,398 + taxes & licensing 1 3 9 , 2 9 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8656708

8656708 Stock #: 22-0437A

22-0437A VIN: 1FMCU9G91HUA96120

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 139,296 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.