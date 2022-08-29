Menu
2017 Ford Escape

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

888-378-6064

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

2017 Ford Escape

SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9070060
  Stock #: C12610A
  VIN: 1FMCU0GD0HUB63127

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C12610A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!

Canadians love small crossovers. With over 48,000 Ford Escapes sold last year in Canada, you have to have a closer look at this leader in this segment. This 2017 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

For 2017, the Escape has under gone a small refresh, updating the exterior with a more angular tailgate, LED tail lights, an aluminum hood and a new fascia that makes it look similar to the other Ford crossovers. Inside, the Escape now comes with an electric E brake, which frees up the centre console for more cargo and arm space.It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Escape's trim level is SE. This Escape SE offers a satisfying blend of features and value. It comes with a SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a USB port, a rearview camera, heated front seats, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU0GD0HUB63127.



If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Rear View Camera
SiriusXM

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

