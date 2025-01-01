$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 Ford Expedition
Limited - Sunroof - Navigation
2017 Ford Expedition
Limited - Sunroof - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
202,000KM
VIN 1FMJU2AT3HEA76156
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 202,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera!
At a glance, Ford Expedition styling conveys the qualities expected in a full-size SUV. Strength. Durability. Safety. This 2017 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
The 2017 Ford Expedition's dynamic front end creates a look that establishes the Expedition as the flagship of Ford SUVs. But styling isn't all there is, the Expedition comes standard with many standard high end technologies and safety equipment. When it comes to delivering the capability you need, the 2017 Ford Expedition is the full-size SUV that can do it all. This SUV has 202,000 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Expedition's trim level is Limited. The Limited trim upgrades this SUV to a more luxurious experience. It comes with four-wheel drive, a heavy-duty trailer tow package, SYNC 3 with an 8-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Sony 12-speaker premium audio, navigation, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power moonroof, a rearview camera, remote start, a power liftgate, running boards, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJU2AT3HEA76156.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
At a glance, Ford Expedition styling conveys the qualities expected in a full-size SUV. Strength. Durability. Safety. This 2017 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
The 2017 Ford Expedition's dynamic front end creates a look that establishes the Expedition as the flagship of Ford SUVs. But styling isn't all there is, the Expedition comes standard with many standard high end technologies and safety equipment. When it comes to delivering the capability you need, the 2017 Ford Expedition is the full-size SUV that can do it all. This SUV has 202,000 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Expedition's trim level is Limited. The Limited trim upgrades this SUV to a more luxurious experience. It comes with four-wheel drive, a heavy-duty trailer tow package, SYNC 3 with an 8-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Sony 12-speaker premium audio, navigation, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power moonroof, a rearview camera, remote start, a power liftgate, running boards, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJU2AT3HEA76156.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2016 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn - Navigation 166,970 KM $13,998 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Compass Limited - Leather Seats - Remote Start 121,669 KM $17,998 + tax & lic
2025 Cadillac OPTIQ Sport 628 KM $67,948 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
888-378-XXXX(click to show)
888-378-6064
Alternate Numbers888-413-3817
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
888-378-6064
2017 Ford Expedition