Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford Explorer

125,734 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

Location

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-3884

  1. 10777254
  2. 10777254
  3. 10777254
  4. 10777254
  5. 10777254
  6. 10777254
  7. 10777254
  8. 10777254
  9. 10777254
  10. 10777254
  11. 10777254
  12. 10777254
  13. 10777254
  14. 10777254
  15. 10777254
  16. 10777254
  17. 10777254
  18. 10777254
  19. 10777254
  20. 10777254
  21. 10777254
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
125,734KM
Used
VIN 1FM5K8D86HGA49166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA883
  • Mileage 125,734 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoAgents

Used 2017 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 125,734 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Jeep Compass Limited 4WD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Jeep Compass Limited 4WD 108,520 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Corolla SE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Toyota Corolla SE 90,500 KM $21,980 + tax & lic

Email AutoAgents

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoAgents

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

Call Dealer

613-909-XXXX

(click to show)

613-909-3884

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Explorer