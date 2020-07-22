2017 Ford Explorer

Vehicle Features

Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Compass Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Trim Leather Steering Wheel Body-coloured door handles Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Safety Fog Lamps Rear child safety locks Exterior Front fog lamps Roof rack side rails Steel spare wheel Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Sync PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Carpet Floor Trim Electronic Transfer Case Cloth Door Trim Insert Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Premium Audio Package FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Blind Spot Detection Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6 Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Liftgate Rear Cargo Access 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning 4 12V DC Power Outlets Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels KEYPAD Auto Locking Hubs Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Seats w/Premium Cloth Back Material Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW 200 Amp Alternator 3.65 Axle Ratio 58-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 70.4 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,794 kgs (6,160 lbs) Passenger Knee Airbag 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Back-Up Camera w/Washer Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners SiriusXM Streaming Audio 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Premium Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material

