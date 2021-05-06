2017 Ford Explorer

+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
LOADED AWD 3.5L V6 XLT 7 Passenger finished in Ruby red metallic w/ black leather heated seats, rear view camera with front and rear park assist sensors, 18'' alloy wheels, tow package, remote starter, terrain select, power liftgate, auto dimming rear view mirror, tinted glass, Microsoft Sync, dual climate control, full power group including power seats, cruise control, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB input, Bluetooth, automatic LED headlamps/fog lights, roof rails, keypad access, traction control and advanced keyless entry with remote liftgate operation and factory remote start! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4x4, 4wd, 3rd row, XLT
