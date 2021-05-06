Menu
2017 Ford Explorer

86,058 KM

Details Description Features

$29,325

+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

LEATHER | FRONT AND REAR PARK SENSORS | LEATHER

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

86,058KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7051163
  • Stock #: 210357
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D87HGA95511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 210357
  • Mileage 86,058 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED AWD 3.5L V6 XLT 7 Passenger finished in Ruby red metallic w/ black leather heated seats, rear view camera with front and rear park assist sensors, 18'' alloy wheels, tow package, remote starter, terrain select, power liftgate, auto dimming rear view mirror, tinted glass, Microsoft Sync, dual climate control, full power group including power seats, cruise control, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB input, Bluetooth, automatic LED headlamps/fog lights, roof rails, keypad access, traction control and advanced keyless entry with remote liftgate operation and factory remote start! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184  awd, 4x4, 4wd, 3rd row, XLT

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

