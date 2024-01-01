Menu
4x4 SuperCrew XLT w/ Equipment Group 301A, FX4 Off-Road Package and 5.0L V8! Backup camera, running boards, 17-inch alloys, full power group incl. power adjustable pedals, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry, leather-wrapped steering wheel, air conditioning, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2017 Ford F-150

181,753 KM

Details

$22,652

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150

XLT 4x4 | 5.0L V8 | FX4 | REAR CAM | CREW

2017 Ford F-150

XLT 4x4 | 5.0L V8 | FX4 | REAR CAM | CREW

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$22,652

+ taxes & licensing

Used
181,753KM
VIN 1FTFW1EF2HKC77972

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,753 KM

4x4 SuperCrew XLT w/ Equipment Group 301A, FX4 Off-Road Package and 5.0L V8! Backup camera, running boards, 17-inch alloys, full power group incl. power adjustable pedals, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry, leather-wrapped steering wheel, air conditioning, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

$22,652

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2017 Ford F-150