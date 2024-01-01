$22,652+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
XLT 4x4 | 5.0L V8 | FX4 | REAR CAM | CREW
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 181,753 KM
Vehicle Description
4x4 SuperCrew XLT w/ Equipment Group 301A, FX4 Off-Road Package and 5.0L V8! Backup camera, running boards, 17-inch alloys, full power group incl. power adjustable pedals, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry, leather-wrapped steering wheel, air conditioning, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
